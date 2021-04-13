2 arrested for alleged roles in April 7 fight at Palm Coast park

One of the suspects is charged with running over a 17-year-old with a car during the altercation.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff's Office announced two arrests in connection with a large fight involving as many as 30 people at Ralph Carter Park in Palm Coast on April 7.

A woman reported to the sheriff's office that several juveniles came to her home to fight her son, according to the FCSO. The sheriff's office said the juveniles decided to meet a Ralph Carter Park to fight.

As many as 20 to 30 people were involved in the fight, the sheriff's office said.

When deputies arrived on the scene to break up the fight, they found a juvenile male vomiting. The teen told deputies he had beaten by several subjects and was also shocked with a Taser, the sheriff's office said. First responders took him to the hospital for treatment to injures on his abdomen, arm and back.

Deputies later arrested a 17-year-old girl for the aggravated battery with a deadly and using a weapon while committing a second-degree felony. The arrest came after an investigation showed she had used a Taser she bought on Amazon on the victim for nearly four minutes, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators later learned another 17-year-old victim had run over by a blue BMW that had been driving through the park during the fight. Video appeared to show the driver tried to run over the victim, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators identified 18-year-old David Reis as the driver of the vehicle. He was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated child abuse, the sheriff's office said. His bond was set at $17,500.