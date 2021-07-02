2 arrested after wanted man spotted shopping in department store by off-duty deputy

Both men have lengthy criminal records with FCSO and are facing multiple charges including possession of meth.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A wanted man and another man are now behind bars after an off-duty deputy spotted them shopping at a local department store.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said an off-duty deputy noticed William Medders, 27, shopping at the Ross in Palm Coast on Thursday.

The deputy immediately recognized Medders and had knowledge of active warrants for his arrest.

He had warrants for violation of probation for burglary of a structure and petit theft, according to the FCSO.

The deputy contacted FCSO and on-duty deputies responded to the scene and detained Medders.

While searching Medders, deputies found a small red bag in his coat pocket that contained meth and a syringe, FCSO said.

During the investigation, deputies discovered that Medders was not shopping alone. When questioned by deputies, he told them that he was driven to the store by his friend, later identified as 37-year-old Mathew Croswell.

Croswell was outside the store in a silver sedan while Medders shopped.

Deputies located Croswell who stated that all he did was give Medders a ride and that there was nothing illegal inside the vehicle.

However, while speaking with him deputies noticed a glass bong, which they said is commonly used to smoke marijuana. They also noticed a syringe cap on the passenger seat.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies found a syringe loaded with meth as well as a metal spoon with meth residue.

Based on these findings, Croswell was also detained.

“This is just another great example of just how dedicated our deputies are while on-duty or off-duty working to keep our community safe,” Sheriff Staly said. “These two are frequent flyers at the Green Roof Inn and thanks to the observations of an off-duty deputy they are back behind bars where they belong. I don’t know what Medders was shopping for but he did wear some new jewelry leaving the store when deputies placed him in handcuffs.”

Medders and Croswell were arrested and transported to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility.

Medders is being held on his two Flagler County warrants and additionally charged with possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held without bond.

Croswell is charged with possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held on a $3,000 bond.