Two face charges after 6-year-old accidentally shoots brother in Jacksonville home

A nine-year-old was shot accidentally by his six-year-old brother. Now, two adults are charged with neglect and improperly storing firearms.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man and a woman have been charged in connection to the accidental shooting of a nine-year-old boy in Jacksonville.

The boy was shot by his six-year-old brother at a home on Mt. Herman Street Sunday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Risa Bennett, 29, is accused of tampering with a witness and altering or destroying records related to the case. Her arrest report says the evidence she is accused of destroying is some type of recording; either a tape, CD or cassette.

She is also charged with improperly storing a firearm and child neglect with great bodily harm.

Ferand Nelson, 41, is charged with negligence for improperly stored firearm and child neglect with great bodily harm.