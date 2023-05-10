Two face charges after 6-year-old accidentally shoots brother in Jacksonville home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man and a woman have been charged in connection to the accidental shooting of a nine-year-old boy in Jacksonville.
The boy was shot by his six-year-old brother at a home on Mt. Herman Street Sunday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
Risa Bennett, 29, is accused of tampering with a witness and altering or destroying records related to the case. Her arrest report says the evidence she is accused of destroying is some type of recording; either a tape, CD or cassette.
She is also charged with improperly storing a firearm and child neglect with great bodily harm.
Ferand Nelson, 41, is charged with negligence for improperly stored firearm and child neglect with great bodily harm.
The boy is expected to be okay.