19-year-old shot inside car on Arlington Expressway, police say

Police originally thought the teen accidentally discharged a gun on himself, but they now believe someone else pulled the trigger, Sgt. Karen Dukes said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 19-year-old teen was shot inside a car in the 9200 block of the Arlington Expressway Monday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

He was taken to the hospital in what police believe is the same car. He had a gunshot wound on his shoulder, which was not life-threatening.

At first, police believed it was he accidentally discharged a gun on himself, JSO Sgt. Karen Dukes said. However, new evidence shows that another person pulled the trigger.

Dukes said JSO is still working to determine if the shooting was intentional or accidental.

Police are searching for the car, which they are treating as the scene of the crime.