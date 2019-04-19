A 19-year-old was arrested Friday in connection to a Westside double shooting that resulted in the death of Ziykye Lindsey Ray Barnhill back in February, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Trevon Wiley was charged with murder and attempted murder.

JSO responded to a call about a double shooting on Feb. 16 in the 7000 block of Matthew Street. When police arrived, they found two men shot. One of those men, identified as 19-year-old Barnhill, died at the scene and the other was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the shooting happened after Wiley sat in a barber chair next to one of Barnhill while he was getting their haircut. Wiley reportedly stood up without saying anything and shot Barnhill multiple times at close range, killing him, JSO says.