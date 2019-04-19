A 19-year-old was arrested Friday after he reportedly shot and killed another 19-year-old while he was getting a haircut on the Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Trevon Wiley reportedly caused the double shooting that happened on Feb. 16 in the 7000 block of Matthew Street, which resulted in two people shot.

One of those people, identified as 19-year-old Ziykye Lindsey Ray Barnhill, died at the scene. The other person was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

RELATED: Police identify teen killed in Westside double shooting

RELATED: Man killed in double shooting in Westside neighborhood

Police say the shooting happened after Wiley sat in a barber chair next to Barnhill while he was getting their haircut. Wiley reportedly stood up without saying anything and shot Barnhill multiple times at close range, killing him, JSO says.

Wiley was charged with murder and attempted murder. No other information has been released.