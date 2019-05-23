JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A 19-year-old was arrested Wednesday night in connection to the shooting that happened last Friday at a Terry Parker High School football game. He now faces attempted murder charges.

Arthur Davin Jones III was in a speeding car Wednesday night when he was pulled over by Camden County deputies. Deputies ran his name and found out the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office issued an attempted murder warrant for his arrest.

First Coast News was told that the victim of the football game shooting is a 16-year-old Raines High School ninth grader. We are told he is in good condition.

Last Friday, JSO said the victim was walking in the parking lot near the football field of Terry Parker High located at 7301 Parker School Rd. when he was approached by a group of guys and was shot.

This incident follows a triple shooting that occurred at a Raines High School football game last August.

JSO estimates that about 1,500 people were at last Friday night's football game. Police also suspect the shooting could have connections to a gang. Police also confirmed Jones is a documented gang member.

"This tragic incident was brought to a quick resolution due to the quick response and information gathering from those in the area of the shooting," JSO said on Facebook. "We want to thank all of those who came forward with pertinent information and assisting in identifying the suspect in this crime."

Duval County Public Schools declined to comment on security measures earlier this week citing it could compromise safety plans. The district does use wands and bag searches at the gate. There were also six school police officers at the game.

Jones is being detained on the attempted murder warrant in Georgia.

RELATED: 16-year-old Raines student shot outside Terry Parker, Ribault football game; in stable condition

RELATED: 16-year-old charged in fatal Raines High School triple shooting pleads not guilty