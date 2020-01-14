BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — The Baker County Sheriff's Office announced 19 people were arrested on drug charges over the course of seven days.

The announcement was made via the sheriff's office Facebook page on Monday.

The drug bust was part of "Operation Happy New Year" that spanned several months and those apprehended are accused of the sale, delivery and possession of illegal narcotics, according to deputies.

The sheriff's office said several other suspects are still on the run. Suspects Daniel Booth, Danielle Farrell, Dillon Hartsfield, Brittney Hurlbert, John Mann, Lori Smith and Jerry Stafford are all wanted on a variety of drug charges, the sheriff's office said.

If you have any information that could lead to the arrest of the remaining suspects, call the sheriff's office at 904-259-2861 email narcotics@bakerso.com.

Pictured above are the seven suspects still wanted on drug charges in Operation Happy News Year in Baker County.

Baker County Sheriff's Office

The Baker County Sheriff's Office posted this graphic of the 19 people arrested in a drug bust called "Operation Happy New Year."

Baker County Sheriff's Office