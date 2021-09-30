18-year-old shot to death in Arlington; Jacksonville Sheriff's Office investigating

According to police, officers were called to the 7900 block of Arlington Expressway for reports that a person was shot. That's near the San Remo Apartments.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after a teen was shot and killed Wednesday night in the Arlington area.

According to police, officers were called to the 7900 block of Arlington Expressway for reports that a person was shot. That's near the San Remo Apartments.

When officers and Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department crews arrived on the scene, they found an 18-year-old who was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his body, JSO said.

JSO detectives are now canvassing the area for witnesses and any possible surveillance video that may help them with the investigation. No suspect has been identified at this time, police said.