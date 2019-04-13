An 18-year-old man has died in Palm Coast, Florida after sustaining a gunshot wound early Saturday morning according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to Palm Coast Laundry located at 4845 Belle Terre Parkway around 12:30 a.m. and found Curtis Gray, 18, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Gray was airlifted to a local trauma hospital where he later died from his injuries, deputies said.

Deputies believe that this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the community, they said.

This is an active investigation and at this time deputies have not released information about possible suspects.