18-year-old identified as victim in deadly Selden Park shooting, Glynn County police say

Amondrick Tijuane Roberts of Brunswick was shot and killed on Dec. 26.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — An 18-year-old has been identified as the victim in last week's deadly shooting at Selden Park in Brunswick.

According to the Glynn County Police Department, Amondrick Tijuane Roberts was shot and killed on Dec. 26.

GCPD says officers responded to multiple reports of a person shot at the park, located at 100 Genoa Martin Drive, around 8:15 p.m. When officers arrived, they found Roberts in the park with gunshot wounds. Glynn County Fire Rescue took Roberts to Southeast Georgia Health System-Brunswick Campus, where he died.

A second victim was also taken to the hospital by personal vehicle with a gunshot wound, police say.

As the investigation continues, the Glynn County Police Department is asking that any witnesses to the homicide submit any photos or videos they have from the incident.

Officers say the shooting happened during a fight that multiple people witnessed and documented with cameras and cell phones.

If you have any pictures or videos from the events leading up to the shooting, you can submit them anonymously by clicking here.

After clicking on the link, the system will ask you to provide a cellular phone number. If you uncheck “provide information” your information will not be recorded. The phone number will only be used to send a secure link, according to GCPD.