17-year-old wanted after two shot at Baker County house party

A 27-year-old suspect has already been arrested. Police are now looking for Lejon Edwards Jr., who has a warrant for his arrest.

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — The Baker County Sheriff's Office is seeking a 17-year-old after two people were shot at a house party in Macclenny.

Lejon Edwards Jr., who goes by "LJ", is accused of being one of the shooters. The other man accused, David Boldry Jr., 27, has been arrested on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Police responded to calls about two people shot at a house on Bogie Drive Sunday. An 18-year-old victim was shot seven times and a 20-year-old victim was shot five times.

There was a fight at the party, which led to Edwards and Boldry pulling out handguns and firing at the victims, police said.