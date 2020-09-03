JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A teen is expected to be OK after he was shot through his arm in Jacksonville's Duclay neighborhood Monday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO said officers responded at 3:07 p.m. to the 7700 block of Vandalay Drive, where they found a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound. Police said the teen was shot "through-and-through" his right arm.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. JSO did not release any suspect information and said officers are working to gather more details.

If you have any information about this shooting, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.