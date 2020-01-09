17-year-old among 3 charged in St. Augustine home invasion

Davieon Earl Clark, 18, Aaron Nelson Jones, 25, and the 17-year-old reportedly broke into a home and demanded cash by gunpoint.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Three people, including a 17-year-old, are facing felony charges after a reported home invasion in St. Augustine Monday.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office arrested 18-year-old Davieon Earl Clark, 25-year-old Aaron Nelson Jones and the 17-year-old after they reportedly broke into a home with a firearm and demanded cash from the victim.

The victim told deputies he barricaded himself in his bedroom, but one of the suspects kicked down the door. The victim said he was then demanded, by gunpoint, to empty his pockets.

The police report said the three took off with $3,500 in cash.

An eyewitness told deputies they saw the suspects take off in a black Nissan Juke, which was later located in close proximity to the house, the report said.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop, then apprehended the suspects and took them to the St. Johns County Jail where they were later arrested.

The sheriff's office said this incident caused two schools nearby to engage a precautionary soft lockdown.

The three now face a first-degree felony charge of home invasion with a firearm/other deadly weapon.