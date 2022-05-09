Police: Shooter fires into car, injuring 16-year-old on Jacksonville's Westside

The boy was shot in the thigh and will be okay, police said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 16-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was shot in the thigh on Jacksonville's Westside early Monday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO responded to a welfare check at the 7300 block of 103rd Street and found a vehicle with gunshot damage.

JSO said the boy was shot while inside of this car and several other bullets were found lodged into the side of the car.

The suspected shooter in this case has been taken into custody, according to police. Police said a man in his mid-30s approached them on-scene and said he had been involved in the incident.

Hours later, the boy who police believe was shot in this incident checked into a local hospital.

There were other juveniles in the car at the time, but they left the scene and police have not identified them.