Victim in Flagler County shooting identified as 16-year-old

One other person was injured. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office says it was a targeted incident.

A 16-year-old died in a shooting in Flagler County Tuesday night, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office stated in a press release.

Two individuals were shot in the incident, which happened at the intersection of South Pine Street and East Booe Street in Bunnell.

Keymarion Hall died as a result of his injuries. The other victim was treated for non-life threatening and released.

"This appears to be a focused incident," Sheriff Rick Staly said. "Our investigators have worked throughout the night and I ask anyone with information to call us."