Victim in Flagler County shooting identified as 16-year-old

A 16-year-old died in a shooting in Flagler County Tuesday night, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office stated in a press release.
Two individuals were shot in the incident, which happened at the intersection of South Pine Street and East Booe Street in Bunnell.
Keymarion Hall died as a result of his injuries. The other victim was treated for non-life threatening and released.
"This appears to be a focused incident," Sheriff Rick Staly said. "Our investigators have worked throughout the night and I ask anyone with information to call us."
This is an ongoing investigation and FCSO encourages the public to call 386-313-4911, email TIPS@FlagerSheriff.com or all CrimeStoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered.