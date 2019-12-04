A 16-year-old was arrested after he was found with two loaded semi-automatic guns at St. Paul's Catholic Grade School Friday morning, according to the Jacksonville Beach Police Department.

Police said two faculty members noticed a suspicious person walking around on school property, located at 428 2nd Ave. North. It was later determined that the teen wasn't a student.

When they went up to the suspect, he was behaving suspiciously and did not acknowledge that they were speaking to him, police said.

Police said that the campus staff then contacted the off-duty police officer with the Jacksonville Beach Police Department.

They discovered the suspect had two loaded semi-automatic handguns. They said he was wearing a full ski mask rolled up, police said.

Police said that the suspect gave multiple fake names, but he was eventually identified.

First Coast News is not identifying the teen due to his age.

Police have charged him with two counts of possession of a firearm on school property, one count of possession of a weapon by a delinquent juvenile, and one count of giving fake names to law enforcement.

Police say the suspect is not cooperating with law enforcement and has requested a lawyer. His motive isn't known at this time.