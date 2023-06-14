16-year-old Brunswick High football player shot, killed Tuesday night

Mykal Ellis was identified as the victim in a fatal shooting Tuesday. He was a football player for Brunswick High, who his coach called a "tremendous teammate."

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — SIxteen-year-old Mykal Ellis was identified as the victim in a fatal shooting in the 2600 block of Johnson Street in Brunswick Tuesday night.

Ellis wore jersey #1 for the Brunswick High School Pirates football team. In a statement on Twitter, the team wrote: "It’s with a heavy heart to say we lost a member of our football family last night. Please pray for his family and the BHS Football Team. Mykal Ellis was a joy to coach, he was a tremendous teammate, & he was a great friend."

Brunswick High Football Coach Garrett Grady also posted the statement.

The page changed its icon to a black circle with a white #1 in the middle in Ellis's honor.

The Brunswick Police Department said that as of Wednesday morning, the police report on the shooting is not available for release.

In a brief press release, Assistant Chief of Administration said police were called about shots fired on Johnson Street around 9:20 p.m. When they responded, Ellis was unresponsive in the roadway. He died on scene.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

It’s with a heavy heart to say we lost a member of our football family last night. Please pray for his family and the BHS Football Team. Mykal Ellis was a joy to coach, he was a tremendous teammate, & he was a great friend. 💙💛 #LLM #AllAboutTheFamily @CoachGGrady pic.twitter.com/TSGN8Pe5xz — Brunswick High Football (@BrunswickFB) June 14, 2023

Our thoughts and prayers go out to @BrunswickFB and the family during this time. — Ware County Football (@WareFootball) June 14, 2023