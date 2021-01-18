Teen arrested after 15-year-old boy stabbed during fight in Flagler County

The victim was airlifted to a hospital in Orlando for treatment of his injuries, which are believed to be non-life-threatening.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A juvenile was airlifted to the hospital Sunday after being stabbed during a physical altercation that began on social media before escalating, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Jared Wayne Douglas, 19, was arrested for aggravated battery with permanent disfigurement while armed.

Deputies say they responded to reports of a stabbing at James F. Holland Memorial Park in Palm Coast around 6:30 p.m. When they arrived, they learned a 15-year-old boy had been stabbed in the chest.

Witnesses told deputies that the suspect's vehicle was a red BMW convertible with three people inside. Through interviews with witnesses and after reviewing the City of Palm Coast’s surveillance cameras at the park, deputies say they were able to identify the suspect's vehicle as belonging to Douglas.

The investigation revealed the 15-year-old victim and a juvenile female had been in an ongoing argument on Snapchat for the past week over sexual allegations. Deputies say while the victim and girl were at the park, they continued to argue on Snapchat until the victim approached her and they began to push each other.

At that time, deputies say Douglas pulled out a pocket knife and stabbed the victim in the chest. Witnesses reportedly broke up the fight and the three suspects left in the red BMW.