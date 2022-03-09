14-year-old girl charged with bringing gun on school campus, blocks away from deadly teen shooting

The school safety officer was called after a witness received a note from another student stating the girl had a loaded gun in class.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A First Coast High School student is facing charges of possession of a weapon on school property after police say she brought a loaded gun to school the same day of a deadly shooting involving five teens, just blocks away from campus.

According to an arrest report, Duval County School Board Police arrested a 14-year-old girl around 2 p.m. Tuesday. The school safety officer was called after a witness received a note from another student stating the girl had a loaded gun in class.

The officer searched the student's belongings for a weapon. The officer asked the student if a laptop bag was hers, and she said that it was, according to the report.

The officer found a black Glock handgun and ammunition, the report says. The girl was arrested, and police called her parent.

The girl who was arrested is not a gang member, according to the arrest report.

The school is adjacent to the intersection of Duval Station Road and Starratt Road, where around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday, five teens between 17 and 18 years old were shot. One of them was killed in the shooting. Police do not know if the victims are students.

First Coast High School Principal Justin Fluent shared the following message with parents, students and staff:

"Good Afternoon, First Coast High families, this is Principal Fluent calling.

I think it’s important to make you aware as parents of a security concern that occurred just before school dismissed for the day. Our staff and security teams safely confiscated a loaded firearm on our campus. It was thanks to tips from students that we learned the firearm was on campus. At this time, law enforcement is investigating, and a student has been taken into custody. Appropriate action including criminal charges and school discipline will take place. As grateful as I am that this has been resolved, I am always disappointed to call you all with this type of news. Please help us keep First Coast High School safe. Monitor your children’s possessions and what they may be bringing to school. Please also talk with them about the serious consequences that can result from bringing a firearm or weapon on campus. Remind them of the importance of saying something if they see something, just like the students did today. I appreciate their actions, and I appreciate your support as well. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact me at the school. Thank you."

A follow-up message was then distributed following news of the deadly shooting nearby First Coast High School:

"Good Afternoon First Coast High School families,

This is Principal Fluent with a follow-up to my earlier phone call this afternoon. We are aware of tragic acts of violence taking place in our surrounding area. While these events are not taking place on our campus, we will have enhanced security measures for the near future as a precaution. Again, we will be taking enhanced security measures for the near future in light of the acts of violence taking place in our area. Thank you for your understanding and partnership. We look forward to seeing your child at school tomorrow."