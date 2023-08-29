x
Crime

14-year-old arrested in connection to 12-year-old Lake City girl fatally shot while sitting on couch at home

Police have charged the 14-year-old boy with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

LAKE CITY, Florida — A 14-year-old boy was arrested Monday in connection to a 12-year-old Lake City girl who was shot dead from bullets entering a home while sitting on a couch, according to the Lake City Police Department.

The boy faces multiple charges including one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

On Aug. 24 at 9:06 p.m., Lake City officers responded to NW Long Street in reference to the girl - identified as Mariah Smith who was suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a release.

Police say more arrests are expected, the release states.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Lake City Police Department at 386-752-4343.

