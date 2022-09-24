Witnesses: Police presence at 13th Floor Haunted House in Jacksonville, shut down for the night

Witnesses say staff members told them there was a shooter outside. A shooting incident is unconfirmed.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A police presence has been reported at the 13th Floor Haunted House in Jacksonville Saturday night.

A First Coast News staff member who was inside the 13th Floor Haunted House says visitors were kept inside the actor's room for 15 to 20 minutes. She says that staff members told her there was a shooter outside and visitors needed to stay inside for their safety.

At this time, visitors have been let go from the scene and police remain onsite. The Haunted House is closed for the night.