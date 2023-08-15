Police: $13K reward offered for killer of two women at San Marco railroad crossing

Tara Baker, 53, and Paige Pringle, 28, were shot to death Wednesday at a railroad crossing in San Marco. Jacksonville police said Tuesday a $13K reward is offered.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A $13,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the capture of the killer of two women last week in San Marco. Paige Pringle, 28, and Tara Baker, 53, were shot to death Wednesday at about 1:40 a.m. in the 1400 block of Hendricks Avenue.

Pringle's vehicle was stopped at a railroad intersection as a train was crossing, according to Jacksonville police. That's when her vehicle was approached by someone who shot her multiple times causing her SUV to strike the train, a police news release states. Baker, who was riding a bike in the same location, was then shot as she stood on an adjacent sidewalk.

Pringle was pronounced dead at the scene. Baker died after being taken to the hospital.

"As JSO Detectives continue their investigation into this unspeakable crime, we have been advised that following a generous donation by the F.O.P. Foundation, the reward in this case has been increased to a total of $13,000 for information leading to the arrest of the individual(s) responsible," a Tuesday Jacksonville police news release states.

The two women did not know each other, law enforcement sources told First Coast News, On Your Side.

Surveillance video from Fifi's Fine Resale Apparel shows a person who appears to be Baker on a bike riding towards the train tracks at 1:29 a.m.

At 1:31 a.m., a car matching the one Pringle was driving passed with a black car following close behind.

The video also shows a person walking in front of the store just before Baker and Pringle drive by.