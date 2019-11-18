A 13-year-old girl is dead after allegedly being shot by her 16-year-old boyfriend Friday night in the Oakhurst neighborhood, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD).

Police say around 8:40 p.m., the 16-year-old boy walked into the Savannah Police Central Precinct to report that he had shot his girlfriend on Seminole Street.

Officers arrived at the 200 block of Seminole Street and discovered the 13-year-old girl dead from gunshot wounds outside a home.



SPD says the teenage suspect has been taken into custody and charged with murder. The investigation remains active and ongoing.