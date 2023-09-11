13-year-old arrested after bringing BB gun to Putnam County school, deputies say

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office arrested a 7th grader after officials were notified about a gun in a student's backpack. The gun was later identified as a BB gun.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 13-year-old girl is facing charges after bringing a BB gun onto school property Monday, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

Multiple students at Interlachen Junior-Senior High School reported to school officials that they saw a gun in a student's backpack. School officials quickly found the student and determined that the reported firearm was actually a BB gun.

Even though the BB gun is not considered a deadly weapon, the student is being charged with a third-degree felony for bringing a weapon to campus.

In a Facebook post, the PCSO said the BB gun did appear "real and does not look like a toy."

"If the student had pointed the BB gun in the direction of students or teachers, our youth resource deputies and guardians would have reacted with deadly force to protect others," the post said.