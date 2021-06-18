13 arrested in undercover human trafficking operation in Flagler County

The operation netted 13 arrests which included a variety of prostitution, narcotics and firearms-related charges.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — An undercover operation centered around human trafficking led to the arrest of 13 people on prostitution-related charges, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

The Special Investigations Unit teamed up with Homeland Security Investigations for a two-day operation to help identify and combat human trafficking in Flagler County on Wednesday and Thursday.

The operation netted 13 arrests which included a variety of prostitution, narcotics and firearms-related charges.

Investigators said the operation focused on individuals soliciting prostitution services online on websites specifically used for prostitution advertisements, transporters and handlers, and people who are interested in getting services from these individuals.

During the operation, investigators were also able to rescue a human trafficking victim. The victim is now getting assistance to help keep them away from their human trafficker. Authorities said this investigation is ongoing.

“I want to thank our Special Investigations Unit, Homeland Security Investigations, and our PACE team for their incredible work during this operation,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Whenever we conduct operations like this we rarely only charge offenders with soliciting prostitution. We recovered drugs, firearms, and this time the operation led to the rescue of a victim of human trafficking. These are not victimless crimes and we will continue to work to end human trafficking, prostitution, and drugs in Flagler County. I also hope the females that were arrested get the help they need to get off drugs and turn their life around.”

The 13 individuals arrested during the operation are listed below:

Matthew Faircloth (DOB: 9/3/81) – Solicit Prostitution

Roger Warren Dean (DOB: 4/19/59) – Solicit Prostitution

Andrew Bruce King (DOB: 11/25/70) – Solicit Prostitution

Omar Mostafa Elsheimy (DOB: 12/10/94) – Solicit Prostitution

William Norman Lewis (DOB: 11/3/83) – Solicit Prostitution

Thomas J. Morrell (DOB: 7/28/49) – Solicit Prostitution

Cleveland Williams (DOB: 7/16/91) – Solicit Prostitution, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Sell, Possession of Cannabis with Intent to Sell, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Sanchez Demario Clark (DOB: 1/26/91) – No Florida DL

Matthew Carl Santoro (DOB: 7/1/87) – Solicit Prostitution

Kayleigh Ann Ferguson (DOB: 1/11/98) – Offer to Commit Prostitution, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Rachell Alexis Ponder (DOB: 1/9/98) – Offer to Commit Prostitution 2nd Offense, No Florida DL

Nicole Dimeo (DOB: 5/4/85) – Offer to Commit Prostitution, Possession of Fentanyl, Possession of Alprazolam, Possession Drug Paraphernalia

Dewayne Leonard Holmes (DOB: 7/17/83) – FTA Reference Resisting LEO (Volusia County Warrant)