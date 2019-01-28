PUTNAM HALL, Fla. — Thirteen people were arrested in a "warrant roundup" operation stemming from investigations by the Putnam County Sheriff's Office in the Putnam Hall area.

Several of the arrests were made after deputies searched two vehicles found parked in a wooded area off Dukes Trail, an area known for drug sales and prostitution.

In one vehicle, deputies said they found suspects Summer Strickland, 33, Herman Sanders Jr., 39, and Jeffery Wilson, 30 with drug paraphernalia and half of a Clonazepam pill. Both Wilson and Sanders have been charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Strickland faces the same charge, as well as possession of a schedule IV controlled substance.

Another suspect, Charles Davis, 57, was arrested outside the vehicle on a warrant for selling cocaine. Deputies said he was found with the drug and intended to sell it.

In the second vehicle, deputies said suspects Debbie Tindall, 64, and Brenda Wright, 67, had purchased cocaine and were smoking it when authorities arrived.

Suspects Karogers Randall, 69, and Denzell Randall, 27, were arrested during a traffic stop nearby, deputies said.

Karogers Randall was charged with driving with a suspended license and deputies said an oxycodone pill was found during a search. Denzell Randall was arrested on an active warrant from Clay County.

Another suspect, Bruce Wayne Lewis, 57, was arrested on a warrant for selling cocaine. Deputies said he was also found with the drug.

All suspects arrested during the roundup were taken to Putnam County Jail, deputies said.

Other suspects arrested include:

Michael Anthony Cliffin, 63, Putnam Hall, was charged with three counts of selling cocaine. He was arrested on a warrant and released on $10,000 bond.

Raymond Farris, 59, of Keystone Heights was arrested and charged with two counts of selling cocaine. He was arrested on a warrant and held on $20,000 bond.

Jefford Levone Hayes, 51, of Putnam Hall, was arrested and charged with sale of cocaine. He was arrested on a warrant and held on $10,000 bond.

Henry Owens Jr., 41, of Melrose was arrested and charged with two counts of selling cocaine. He was arrested on a warrant and held on $20,000 bond.