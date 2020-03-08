12-year-old shot while lying in bed, paralyzed; police searching for gunman

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says shots were fired into a home Saturday in the 1900 block of College Circle South. The victim may never walk again, police said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A 12-year-old boy was hit by gunfire and paralyzed while he lay in bed in a College Gardens home Saturday, and now police are searching for the gunman.

"Investigators continue in their attempts to identify a suspect in the tragic incident that left this undeserving child in what appears to be a lifelong medical battle," police said in a news release. Police are asking for anyone who was in the area near the crime to review any surveillance video for any possible information that may help in the investigation.