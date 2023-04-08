12-year-old in critical condition after shooting on Ken Knight Drive

The girl was taken to the hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound to the torso.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 12-year-old girl is in critical condition after a shooting in the 7100 block of Ken Knight Drive East early Friday morning.

Officers responded to the scene at 2:18 a.m. The girl was found outside in a "cut-through" area people use to travel between adjoining neighborhoods, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

She was taken to the hospital by the Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

She is still undergoing medical treatment, but police believe she suffered at least one gunshot wound to her torso.

The investigation is ongoing, with detectives still on scene.

Police believe there were witnesses and are asking anyone who knows what happened, or may have surveillance footage, to come forward.