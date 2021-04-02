12-year-old charged, accused of threatening Flagler County elementary school shooting

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office says a 12-year-old student told classmates not to come to school Thursday, saying "I'm shooting up the school."

BUNNELL, Fla. — A 12-year-old in Flagler County is facing charges after the Flagler County Sheriff's Office says they child made threats of a potential school shooting at an elementary school Wednesday.

FCSO says deputies received information about a student at Bunnell Elementary School making threats of a potential school shooting, with a witness telling deputies the student told several other students "Don't come to school tomorrow. I'm shooting up the school." FCSO made contact with the 12-year-old suspect and his parents to question him about the incident.

The boy admitted to making the threats but told deputies it was only a joke and appeared remorseful and apologetic, the sheriff's office says. Deputies took the 12-year-old into custody "based off the totality of the circumstances," FCSO says.

The boy faces charges of making a false report concerning the use of firearms in a violent manner. He was booked at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility, and the Department of Juvenile Justice was contacted, according to the sheriff's office.

The boy was released back into his parents' custody, pending a future court date by order of DJJ, FSCO says.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly released the following statement regarding the shooting threat:

“Parents – it is time to talk to your children and remind them that their words matter. Please be the Sheriff in your home so we don’t have to be. This is the third case in as many weeks. We have a zero tolerance policy for threats in Flagler County, especially when it comes to our schools. We investigate every threat and while we don’t like making these arrests we will make an arrest if there is probable cause. Thank you to the student that came forward and reported this. Remember, if you see something, say something.”

Anyone who wishes to report suspicious activity to law enforcement can call FCSO at 386-313-4911 or email TIPS@flaglersheriff.com. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS.