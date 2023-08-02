12 people arrested in St. Augustine police search that uncovers illegal drugs, firearms

Police say the 12 people - both men and women, are facing a list of six charges including possessing cocaine, possessing meth and resisting arrest without violence.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — 12 people - both men and women, were arrested Tuesday morning at a home in which St. Augustine police have called an "uninhabitable structure," for possessing illegal drugs and having firearms, according to a post from the St. Augustine Police Department's Facebook page.

The Facebook post states that at approximately 5 a.m. on Tuesday, the St. Augustine Police Department's Investigations Unit, Narcotics Unit, Special Response Team and the St. Augustine Fire Department, responded to 101 and 103 Chapin St. to serve two search warrants.

Serving the search warrants resulted in 12 arrests after illegal drugs were found inside the homes, police say. The 12 people were taken to the St. Johns County Jail without incident, the post states.

The 12 people arrested are facing a list of six charges including: keeping a public nuisance structure for drug activity, possessing cocaine, possessing drug paraphernalia, possessing methamphetamine, resisting arrest without violence and being in possession of firearms and ammunition as a convicted felon(s).

The SAPD says City code enforcement responded to the address of the homes at the request from police and declared that 101 Chapin St. was an uninhabitable structure "due to unsafe and unsanitary conditions," the post mentions.