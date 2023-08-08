12 horses confiscated from Glynn County home due to welfare concerns

All twelve were in a small, fenced in area near a residence. The horses are being cared for by rescues and local volunteers.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Twelve horses have been confiscated from a property on Eagles Nest Drive in Glynn County, according to a press release from the Glynn County Police Department.

Glynn County Animal Services and GCPD responded to a report of an animal welfare incident.

The horses were all inside one small, fenced-in area, police said. GCPD is waiting for reports from veterinarians assessing the condition of the horses.

Hope's Dream Rescue and Sanctuary in Palatka took in seven horses; Sticky Lamb Stables in Ludowici, GA, took in two; and three local individuals took the other three.