Update: 11-year-old missing from Jacksonville found safely

Jacksonville police asked for help finding a missing 11-year-old Tuesday. She has been found safe.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Update, 6:47 a.m.: Sophia has thankfully been found safe.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for the community to help find an 11-year-old who went has been missing since at least Monday.

Sophia M. Medlock has been missing since at least Monday. She is a Latin American female who is 5'1 tall and 120 pounds. She has brown and black hair with red bangs. It is unknown what she might be wearing.

Police were alerted that Sophia was missing around 11:45 p.m. Monday night. She was last seen at the 4000 block of Hodges Boulevard and her family lives at the 2600 block of John Prom Boulevard. She may be in either of these areas.

