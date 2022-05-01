x
11-year-old child who left home Saturday night found safe

An hour after the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office sent out an amber alert, they were able to locate the missing boy.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If an amber alert woke you up early Sunday morning, there's good news: The 11-year-old who went missing was able to be located within the hour.

The boy left home on foot after a disagreement with a family member and did not return, police said. Patrol officers responded to the scene and issued an amber alert asking the public for assistance.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office sent out a press release barely an hour later which said they were able to locate the boy with the assistance of the community. 

