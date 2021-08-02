11-year-old Flagler County boy charged with threatening to shooting teacher

The sheriff's office said the Bunnell Elementary IT Department found four pages of searches for guns and ammunition on the student's laptop.

BUNNELL, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff's Office arrested an 11-year-old boy who allegedly threatened to shoot his teacher last week.

According to the sheriff's office, an 11-year-old student a Bunnell Elementary School was singing a song about guns and shooting people while in class on Feb. 3. His teacher told the student to stop, saying it was inappropriate for school.

On the following day, the student pointed his iPad at the teacher and told her, "I am going to shoot you up!" while making gun noises.

The sheriff's office said he repeated his actions as he left the classroom, making eye contact with the teacher.

The teacher told the Flagler County Sheriff's Office about the incident, saying she was fearing for her life.

The Bunnell Elementary IT Department found the student searched four pages of handgun and ammunition while in school on the his school laptop.

The sheriff's office arrested and charged to the student with false report concerning the use of firearms in a violent manner.

Sheriff Rick Staly released the following statement:

“We have a zero tolerance policy for threats in Flagler County, especially when it comes to our schools. This is the fourth case in as many weeks. By now, everyone should realize that if you make a threat in a school you are going to be arrested. Parents – while we don’t like making these arrests we will make an arrest if there is probable cause. So please, talk to your kids about the seriousness of making a threat before we have to get involved! Thank you to the teacher that came forward and reported this. Remember, if you see something, say something.”