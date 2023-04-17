Two arrested after 1-year-old child dies from 'severe injuries' in Jacksonville

Four days after being taken to the hospital, officials say the child succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people have been arrested following the death of a one-year-old child in Jacksonville, according to police.

On Sunday, officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a local hospital in reference to assisting the Florida Department of Children and Families with an investigation.

Police say the victim, a one-year-old child, was rushed to the hospital with multiple severe injuries. JSO says detectives with the Special Assault Unit were also notified and responded to conduct their preliminary investigation.

The following day, as a result of the severity of the child’s injuries identified by medical personnel, members of JSO’s Homicide Unit were contacted and a joint investigation with the original SAU Detectives commenced.

Four days after being transported to the hospital, officials say the child succumbed to the injuries sustained and was pronounced dead by medical staff.

Police say during the ensuing investigation, detectives reviewed the available evidence and conducted interviews.

Tracorvis Levon Strickland, 39, was identified as the suspect in the death of the child. Detectives sought and obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect, and on Saturday. He was located and charged with for murder and aggravated child abuse.