1 wounded in Phoenix neighborhood shooting early Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in the Phoenix neighborhood that happened just after midnight Sunday morning.

According to the JSO, the victim admitted himself to a Jacksonville hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower extremities. He told police he had been shot near East 20th Street and Phoenix Avenue in a drive-by shooting.

His injuries are not considered non-life threatening.

Officers arrived on the scene and found one spent shell casing and a weigh scale off 1705 East 20th Street.