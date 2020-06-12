1 wounded in Phoenix neighborhood shooting early Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in the Phoenix neighborhood that happened just after midnight Sunday morning.
According to the JSO, the victim admitted himself to a Jacksonville hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower extremities. He told police he had been shot near East 20th Street and Phoenix Avenue in a drive-by shooting.
His injuries are not considered non-life threatening.
Officers arrived on the scene and found one spent shell casing and a weigh scale off 1705 East 20th Street.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has not named a suspect or person-of-interest at this time.