One person is recovering in the hospital following a shooting in Clay County Wednesday. The Clay County Sheriffs Office says they have the suspect in custody.

Deputies say the shooting happened near Breckenridge Boulevard.

The victim's condition isn't known at this time.

There is an ongoing investigation near Silos Park and County Road 220 that is linked to the shooting, deputies say.

The suspect's identity has not been released.

Clay County deputies and detectives are investigating this incident.