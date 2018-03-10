FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) - A shooting left a law enforcement officer dead and four others injured in Florence County Wednesday night.

News outlets report sheriff's Deputy Chief Glenn Kirby confirmed the incident Wednesday. Kirby says three Florence County sheriff's deputies and two city officers were shot. Officials did not specify which of the five law enforcement officers died at the hospital.

The shooting suspect is in custody, Florence County officials said.

Further details were not immediately available.

Stick with WCNC.com for the latest on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.