1 killed, 1 taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after shooting in Arlington area

Police were called to the 1200 block of Brookwood Forest Boulevard Tuesday night at 10:04 for reports of multiple people shot.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that killed one man and sent another to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police were called to the 1200 block of Brookwood Forest Boulevard Tuesday night at 10:04 for reports of multiple people shot. When they arrived, officers and Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department crews found a man between the age of 18 and 20 dead at the scene. They also found another man in his early 20s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his body, police said.

The second victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, JSO said.

Detectives are now canvassing the area for witnesses and any possible video surveillance. Police have not yet identified a suspect and are asking for help from the community for any additional information that may help them in their investigation.