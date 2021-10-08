1 injured in Monday afternoon shooting in San Jose area, police searching for 2 possible shooters

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened in the San Jose area Monday afternoon.
At about 12:39 p.m., the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting in the 6900 block of Old Kings Road South.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found a male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, JSO said. First responders took the victim to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police are searching for two people believed to be the shooters, according to JSO. They have not been identified.
Investigators believe the shooting is isolated.
If you have any information on the shooting, you are urged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.