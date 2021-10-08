1 injured in Monday afternoon shooting in San Jose area, police searching for 2 possible shooters

At about 12:39 p.m., the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting in the 6900 block of Old Kings Road South.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened in the San Jose area Monday afternoon.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, JSO said. First responders took the victim to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are searching for two people believed to be the shooters, according to JSO. They have not been identified.

Investigators believe the shooting is isolated.