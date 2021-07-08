1 injured in Wednesday night shooting in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person was injured after a shooting Wednesday night in Jacksonville.
At about 8 p.m., a person came to Fire Station 7 in the 2400 block of Division Street with a gunshot wound, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
First responders took the person to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, JSO said.
JSO did not say where the shooting actually happened or give any information on possible suspects.
Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS. You may also e-mail your tip to jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org.