1 injured in Wednesday night shooting in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person was injured after a shooting Wednesday night in Jacksonville.

At about 8 p.m., a person came to Fire Station 7 in the 2400 block of Division Street with a gunshot wound, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

First responders took the person to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, JSO said.

JSO did not say where the shooting actually happened or give any information on possible suspects.