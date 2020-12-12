JSO: 1 injured in shooting on State Street

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened at about 10:30 a.m. in the 300 block of East Union Street.

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a Saturday morning shooting near Downtown.

According to the JSO, officers responded to reports of a shooting at about 10:30 a.m. in the 300 block of East State Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they found that scene was cleared.

Officers later found out the victim had taken themselves to the hospital. The victim has non-life-threatening injuries. Officers have one suspect in custody.

The shooting remains under investigation.