1 injured in shooting near Moncrief area

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened in 1500 block of W 26th Street.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A person is recovering in the hospital after gunfire near the Moncrief area of Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police alerted the public of the shooting around 9:45 p.m., saying it happened in the 1500 block of West 26th Street near Wilson Street.

One person was shot and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

If anyone has information related to this incident, please call the sheriff’s office at (904) 630-0500, Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.