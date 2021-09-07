1 injured in shooting in Woodstock area

The shooting happened in the 700 block of McDuff Avenue North.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — One person was injured in a shooting Tuesday evening in the Woodstock area.

At about 7 p.m., officers learned of a gunshot victim at the hospital, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the JSO.

Police later learned the crime scene was in the 700 block of McDuff Avenue North.