1 injured in shooting in Woodstock area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — One person was injured in a shooting Tuesday evening in the Woodstock area.
At about 7 p.m., officers learned of a gunshot victim at the hospital, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the JSO.
Police later learned the crime scene was in the 700 block of McDuff Avenue North.
Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at (904) 630-0500, Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS or email JSOCrimeTips@JaxSheriff.org.