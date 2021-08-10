1 injured in Moncrief area shooting Tuesday night

Officers responded to the shooting in the area of Edgewood Avenue and Moncrief Road at about 10 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is injured after a shooting Tuesday night in the Moncrief area.

Officers responded to the shooting in the area of Edgewood Avenue and Moncrief Road at about 10 p.m., according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, JSO said. First responders took the victim to the hospital for treatment.

Police have not named a suspect in the shooting.