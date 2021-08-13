1 injured after shooting at Jacksonville Mobile Home Park

The shooting happened at Woodlands Estate Mobile Home Park.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says a man is expected to be OK after being shot with a pellet gun at Woodlands Estate Mobile Home Park Thursday night.

Officers responded to 9300 block of 103rd Street and found a man shot in the hand.

The victim was transported to the hospital for his injuries.

Two suspects were taken into custody in connection to the shooting. At this time police don't have a motive for the shooting.