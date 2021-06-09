Three shootings, hours apart, killed Garry Stanley and hurt four others.

WASHINGTON — A firefighter in Prince George's County is dead and four others are hurt after three shootings in D.C. on Saturday night and Sunday morning, according to D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department.

Garry Stanley Sr. of Fort Washington, 44, was fatally shot in a triple shooting near Nationals Park late Saturday night, according to M.P.D.

D.C. Police said the shooting happened when a Black man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt pulled up to the 1300 block of Half Street in Southwest D.C. in a gray sedan at around 11 p.m.

The man began shooting at people in the area, according to police. Officers said three people were struck, including Stanley.

Police responded at 11:10 p.m. and brought one of the victims, a woman, to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Officers said the third victim, a man, had minor injuries that they treated at the scene. Stanley was found unresponsive.

Prince George's County Fire and E.M.S. confirmed Stanley was a firefighter for the department in a statement on Sunday.

"It is with great sadness the Prince George's County Fire/EMS Department announces the death of Firefighter Garry Stanley," the department said in the statement. "Firefighter Stanley was a career member of the department for more than 19 years of service...please keep Garry's family and brothers and sisters in the fire service in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

Stanley was assigned to Station 824/Accokeek, according to the department.

Just two hours before the deadly shooting on Half Street, a man was shot on the 900 block of K Street in Northeast D.C., according to M.P.D.

Police said he was brought to a hospital conscious and breathing.

The shooter was last seen headed west on K Street and was wearing a light gray hoodie and blue jeans, according to police.

A third shooting happened early Sunday morning, police said. It happened in the 1400 block of Parkwood Place in Northwest D.C., according to M.P.D.

The victim, a man, survived and was taken to the hospital, officers said.

These shootings follow another outburst of violence just 24 hours earlier.

One person was killed and five others were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Southwest D.C. on Friday night, according to D.C. Police.

D.C. has already recorded more than 150 homicides this year, with a 9% increase from this time last year.

M.P.D. is currently offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information on the triple shooting. You can call 202-727-9099 or send an anonymous text to 50411.