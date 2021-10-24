1 dead, multiple injured in weekend full of shootings across Jacksonville

Here's what we know about each of the shootings and where the investigations stand.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Note: The video above is from one of the shootings described below.)

One person is dead and several people are injured as a violent weekend leaves the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office investigating six separate shooting incidents across the city.

Here's what we know about each of the shootings and where the investigations stand.

Sunnybrook Avenue

The shooting happened in the 3200 block of Sunnybrook Avenue North shortly after 1 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene they discovered that a man in his mid-40s had been shot in the leg. He was reportedly shot on the front porch of a home.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspected shooter is described as a man in his mid-20s.

He fled the scene on foot then got into a black car possibly a Ford Focus and left the area. Officers are currently looking for the car and any additional evidence.

West 14th Street

JSO said the shooting happened in the 2100 block of W 14th Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a 72-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound, lying in the backyard of his home. He was shot in the chest, according to police.

The victim was transported to UF Health where he was pronounced deceased, JSO said.

Witnesses told police they saw a man wearing a hoodie run from the area after they heard gunshots. They said the man possibly got into a black or brown vehicle and fled the scene.

Norfolk Boulevard

JSO responded to reports of shots fired in the 9300 block of Norfolk Boulevard around 10 p.m.

Upon canvassing the area, officers found multiple casings as well as blood on the ground. Police believe approximately 20 shots may have been fired.

While on the scene, multiple local hospitals notified JSO that there were three victims arriving with gunshot wounds.



Police said all three individuals had multiple gunshot wounds.

The victims are a woman and two men that range between 20 and 50 years old. They are all in stable condition, according to police.



There is no suspect information at this time.

N. Main Street

A man is recovering after he was wounded in an early Sunday morning shooting in the Brentwood area.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 3000 block of N. Main Street at around 2:40 a.m., according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

When they arrived, they found a man with non-life-threatening injuries related to the shooting, JSO said. First responders took the man to the hospital for treatment.

The shooting is under investigation by the Violent Crime Unit. At this time, investigators are searching for a black Cadillac Escalade believed to be driven by a man.

West Melissa Court

The shooting happened in the 6300 block of West Melissa Court at around 2 p.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived on the scene they found a woman suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

She was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

JSO said a gray vehicle pulled in front of the home and shot numerous rounds into the occupied residence.

Police believe the incident stemmed from a previous incident that happened early Sunday at the same location.

Violent Crimes detectives responded to the scene to conduct a further investigation.

Fort Caroline Road

The shooting happened in the 8100 block of Fort Caroline Road.

No other information has been released at this time.

As of Sunday evening, no arrests have been made in connection to any of the shootings.