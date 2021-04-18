1 dead in Sunday morning shooting in Arlingwood area

The shooting happened in the 8100 block of Messina Drive at about 2:40 a.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Florida — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting in the Arlingwood area Sunday morning.

Police responded to the shooting at the 8100 block of Messina Drive at about 2:40 a.m. Upon arrival, they found the victim, identified as an adult man. He died at the scene, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The shooting is under investigation by the JSO Homicide and Crime Scene Units.

At this time, there are no suspects in the shooting.